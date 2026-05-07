Strix Group's (KETL) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Strix Group (LON:KETL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 54 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the company's current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Strix Group from GBX 75 to GBX 70 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 56.67.

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Strix Group Stock Performance

KETL traded up GBX 0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 42. 86,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.67. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 32.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.17. The stock has a market cap of £93.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Strix Group Company Profile

Founded in 1982, Isle of Man based Strix, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration. Strix's core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domestic appliances, primarily kettles. Kettle safety controls require precision engineering and intricate knowledge of material properties in order to repeatedly function correctly. Strix has built up market leading capability and know-how, expanding into complementary products and technologies.

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