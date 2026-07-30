Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Structure Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Structure Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1%

GPCR stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -54.42 and a beta of -1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43. Structure Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $94.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPCR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,388,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,121,984 shares of the company's stock worth $495,334,000 after buying an additional 1,432,797 shares during the period. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,584,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPCR shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Structure Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPCR

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics NASDAQ: GPCR is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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