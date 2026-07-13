Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.5455.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Structure Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,121,984 shares of the company's stock worth $495,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,797 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,555,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,354,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $258,260,000 after purchasing an additional 264,833 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,479,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,966,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company's stock.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GPCR opened at $53.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -61.33 and a beta of -1.50. Structure Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $94.90. The business's 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.15.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics NASDAQ: GPCR is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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