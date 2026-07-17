Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading 4.8% Higher - Here's Why

Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $48.2490. 283,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 933,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Structure Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -56.15 and a beta of -1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,121,984 shares of the company's stock worth $495,334,000 after buying an additional 1,432,797 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,555,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,354,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $258,260,000 after acquiring an additional 264,833 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,479,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,966,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,093 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics NASDAQ: GPCR is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

Further Reading

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