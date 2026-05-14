STUB (NYSE:STUB) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STUB. Craig Hallum started coverage on STUB in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on STUB from $8.25 to $8.75 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded STUB from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of STUB in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of STUB in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.61.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STUB

STUB Stock Up 19.5%

NYSE:STUB traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,605,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,063. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $7.20. STUB has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -13.47.

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $446.05 million during the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STUB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott Michael Fitzgerald sold 28,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $217,444.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 77,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $597,181.26. This represents a 26.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 31,619 shares of company stock worth $240,178 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STUB. CWM LLC raised its position in STUB by 56,638.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 276,394 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in STUB in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in STUB in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in STUB in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in STUB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000.

STUB News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting STUB this week:

About STUB

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

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