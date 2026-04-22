Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.66 and traded as high as $42.45. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares last traded at $41.9050, with a volume of 150,186 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.13 million, a PE ratio of -149.66 and a beta of 0.15.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.The firm had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,002 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,777 shares of the company's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the company's stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,625 shares of the company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company's stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, founded in 1949 by William B. Ruger and Alexander McCormick Sturm, is a leading American designer and manufacturer of firearms. Headquartered in Newport, New Hampshire, the company has established a reputation for precision engineering and durable products. Its manufacturing footprint includes facilities in Newport and Mayodan, North Carolina, where it maintains a vertically integrated production model spanning metallurgy, machining, and assembly.

The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of small arms, including centerfire and rimfire rifles, shotguns, semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and accessories.

Further Reading

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