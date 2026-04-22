Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $137.2640 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.24 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The business's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

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Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of RGR stock opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $668.13 million, a P/E ratio of -149.66 and a beta of 0.15.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,486,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $8,011,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 31.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 514,510 shares of the company's stock worth $22,366,000 after buying an additional 122,111 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $3,805,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 118.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 198,936 shares of the company's stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RGR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RGR

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, founded in 1949 by William B. Ruger and Alexander McCormick Sturm, is a leading American designer and manufacturer of firearms. Headquartered in Newport, New Hampshire, the company has established a reputation for precision engineering and durable products. Its manufacturing footprint includes facilities in Newport and Mayodan, North Carolina, where it maintains a vertically integrated production model spanning metallurgy, machining, and assembly.

The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of small arms, including centerfire and rimfire rifles, shotguns, semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and accessories.

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