Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 186,876 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 312,718 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 669,489 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

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Institutional Trading of Subaru

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUJHY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Subaru by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company's stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Subaru by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Subaru by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 381,638 shares of the company's stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Subaru Price Performance

FUJHY traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 369,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,337. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.37. Subaru has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.67 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.96%.Subaru has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.572-0.572 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Subaru will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FUJHY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Subaru from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Subaru from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Subaru presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on Subaru

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well‐established automotive brand. Subaru's product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

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