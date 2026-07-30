Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Down 38.0% in July

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 115,887 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the June 30th total of 186,876 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,492 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Subaru Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.37. Subaru has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $11.70.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Subaru had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Subaru has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.572-0.572 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FUJHY. UBS Group cut shares of Subaru from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Subaru from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Subaru has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Subaru

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,638 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 25,432 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC's holdings in Subaru were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well‐established automotive brand. Subaru's product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

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