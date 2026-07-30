Subaru (FUJHY) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its resultson Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Subaru to post earnings of $0.2665 per share and revenue of $7.9386 billion for the quarter. Subaru has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.572-0.572 EPS.

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Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.67 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 3.38%. On average, analysts expect Subaru to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Subaru Stock Performance

Shares of FUJHY stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FUJHY shares. UBS Group cut Subaru from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research cut Subaru from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Subaru

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,638 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC's holdings in Subaru were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well‐established automotive brand. Subaru's product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

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