Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Announces Earnings Results

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Subaru had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Subaru updated its FY 2027 guidance to 0.572-0.572 EPS.

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Subaru Trading Down 5.9%

FUJHY traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 417,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,380. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,638 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC's holdings in Subaru were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUJHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Subaru from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Research Report on Subaru

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well‐established automotive brand. Subaru's product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

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