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Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Subaru logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Subaru from “strong sell” to “hold,” while UBS Group separately downgraded the stock to “sell.” MarketBeat reports an overall average rating of “Reduce.”
  • Subaru shares opened at $8.29, up 0.6%, with a market capitalization of approximately $11.89 billion and a 12-month trading range of $7.10 to $11.70.
  • The automaker’s latest quarterly earnings missed expectations, reporting $0.04 per share versus the $0.22 consensus estimate, although revenue of $8.01 billion exceeded forecasts of $7.67 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Subaru from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Subaru

Subaru Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35. Subaru has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Subaru had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.67 billion. Subaru has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.572-0.572 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Subaru will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,466 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA's holdings in Subaru were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Subaru Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well‐established automotive brand. Subaru's product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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