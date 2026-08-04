Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 661,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session's volume of 275,182 shares.The stock last traded at $8.28 and had previously closed at $8.24.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUJHY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered Subaru from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Subaru from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Subaru presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Subaru

Subaru Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company's fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.67 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.96%.Subaru has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.572-0.572 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Subaru Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,638 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC's holdings in Subaru were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well‐established automotive brand. Subaru's product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

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