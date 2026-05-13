Subir Dutt Sells 5,000 Shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) insider Subir Dutt sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 104,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,363,897.52. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Subir Dutt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Subir Dutt sold 2,500 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00.

On Thursday, February 26th, Subir Dutt sold 2,410 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $104,762.70.

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Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of Xometry stock traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $86.19. 1,216,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,439. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Xometry had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $205.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XMTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Xometry from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xometry

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $4,358,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xometry by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 164,278 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Xometry by 22.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 324,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,679,000 after purchasing an additional 58,707 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Xometry by 246.4% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 132,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 93,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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