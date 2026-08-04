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Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Subsea 7 logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Subsea 7 shares saw a 314% surge in trading volume to approximately 111,637 shares, with the stock last trading at $34.41.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive: recent upgrades from Rothschild & Co Redburn and UBS Group helped support a “Moderate Buy” consensus, despite downgrades from Barclays and Zacks Research.
  • Subsea 7 beat quarterly expectations, reporting earnings per share of $0.85 versus the $0.64 estimate and revenue of $1.93 billion versus $1.91 billion expected.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 111,637 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 314% from the previous session's volume of 26,948 shares.The stock last traded at $34.41 and had previously closed at $34.2215.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUBCY. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Subsea 7 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays cut Subsea 7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Subsea 7 from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Subsea 7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 SA will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

(Get Free Report)

Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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