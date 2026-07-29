Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $198.9380 million for the quarter. Summit Hotel Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.51 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

NYSE INN opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $742.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $7.14.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Summit Hotel Properties's payout ratio is presently -110.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INN. Weiss Ratings raised Summit Hotel Properties from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Amundi boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 109,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 721,875 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,679 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company's stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates branded select-service hotels and extended-stay properties across the United States. The company focuses on upper-midscale and upscale lodging segments, targeting established national brands to combine the operational efficiencies of limited-service properties with strong franchise affiliation.

The company's portfolio comprises over thirty hotels carrying well-known flags such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG.

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