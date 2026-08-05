Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.790-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

INN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Summit Hotel Properties from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INN

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. 788,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,536. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $737.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $199.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $198.41 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Summit Hotel Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Summit Hotel Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,793 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,807 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates branded select-service hotels and extended-stay properties across the United States. The company focuses on upper-midscale and upscale lodging segments, targeting established national brands to combine the operational efficiencies of limited-service properties with strong franchise affiliation.

The company's portfolio comprises over thirty hotels carrying well-known flags such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG.

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