Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $4.86. Summit Hotel Properties shares last traded at $4.8550, with a volume of 799,181 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $6.00 target price on Summit Hotel Properties and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $528.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.The firm had revenue of $174.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $172.88 million. Summit Hotel Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties's payout ratio is presently -139.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INN. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 109,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 721,875 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,679 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates branded select-service hotels and extended-stay properties across the United States. The company focuses on upper-midscale and upscale lodging segments, targeting established national brands to combine the operational efficiencies of limited-service properties with strong franchise affiliation.

The company's portfolio comprises over thirty hotels carrying well-known flags such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG.

Further Reading

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