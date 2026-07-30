Sun Life Financial (SLF) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF - Get Free Report) TSE: SLF is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $994.3310 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF - Get Free Report) TSE: SLF last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.99 million. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.85%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

SLF stock opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.88. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Sun Life Financial's payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus set a $81.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sun Life Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.67.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,157 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company's stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is an international financial services organization that provides a range of insurance, wealth management and asset management solutions. The company serves individual and institutional clients, offering products designed to protect against life and health risks, help clients save for retirement, and manage investments on behalf of customers and third parties.

Core business activities include life and health insurance, group benefits for employers, retirement and pension products, and wealth management services such as mutual funds and segregated fund solutions.

Further Reading

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