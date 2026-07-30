Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF - Get Free Report) NYSE: SLF hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$20.40 and last traded at C$116.62, with a volume of 329101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$115.72.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$115.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore downgraded Sun Life Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$107.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$109.36.

View Our Latest Report on SLF

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.51. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$108.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$96.95.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF - Get Free Report) NYSE: SLF last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.73 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 9.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.9230769 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Sun Life Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.04%.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In other Sun Life Financial news, insider Melissa Jane Kennedy sold 7,366 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.49, for a total transaction of C$747,575.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,412,334.84. This trade represents a 34.61% decrease in their position. Also, insider Linda Dougherty sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.40, for a total value of C$354,900.00. Insiders sold 380,998 shares of company stock worth $38,271,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada's Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm. Sun Life generates about a third of its profit from asset-management operations.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sun Life Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sun Life Financial wasn't on the list.

While Sun Life Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here