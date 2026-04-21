Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU - Get Free Report) TSE: SU have been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.15 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Suncor Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Suncor Energy alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 22,741 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,748 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU - Get Free Report) TSE: SU last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.72%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company's operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Suncor Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Suncor Energy wasn't on the list.

While Suncor Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here