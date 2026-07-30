Sunrise Realty Trust (SUNS) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $7.1740 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 million. Sunrise Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.82% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, analysts expect Sunrise Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sunrise Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $106.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Sunrise Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Sunrise Realty Trust's payout ratio is 121.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrise Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SUNS

Institutional Trading of Sunrise Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sunrise Realty Trust by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,183 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunrise Realty Trust by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sunrise Realty Trust by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing convenience store and fuel retail properties under long-term net leases. The company targets sale-leaseback transactions and joint-venture investments with high-credit tenants in the convenience retail sector. Sunrise Realty Trust's portfolio comprises single-tenant properties that benefit from predictable cash flows, structured lease agreements and tenant-driven site improvements, providing exposure to a segment of the retail real estate market that aligns closely with consumer essentials.

The company's primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property investments, negotiating sale-leaseback and ground lease transactions, and managing asset performance throughout the lease term.

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