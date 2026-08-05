Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19, FiscalAI reports. Sunrun had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 17.88%.The firm had revenue of $869.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $746.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sunrun's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Sunrun's conference call:

Storage demand reached a record , with a 74% storage attachment rate and more than 15,500 battery systems installed in Q2. Sunrun’s network now exceeds 4.6 GWh of installed storage capacity, supporting its strategy as a residential distributed power provider.

, with a 74% storage attachment rate and more than 15,500 battery systems installed in Q2. Sunrun’s network now exceeds 4.6 GWh of installed storage capacity, supporting its strategy as a residential distributed power provider. Sunrun is shifting toward its higher-margin direct sales channel, where Q2 volume rose more than 20% sequentially and monthly sales growth exceeded 10% year over year in June and July. Management expects direct installation growth above 10% in the second half, though the sales-force ramp remains in progress.

The company reduced full-year 2026 cash-generation guidance to $200 million-$375 million from $250 million-$450 million and lowered Aggregate Subscriber Value guidance to $4.6 billion-$4.9 billion. The revisions reflect weaker affiliate volumes, the bankruptcy of Freedom Forever, slower direct-sales ramp-up costs, and higher interest rates.

from $250 million-$450 million and lowered Aggregate Subscriber Value guidance to $4.6 billion-$4.9 billion. The revisions reflect weaker affiliate volumes, the bankruptcy of Freedom Forever, slower direct-sales ramp-up costs, and higher interest rates. Sunrun expects its distributed power plant fleet to generate approximately $40 million of GAAP gross revenue and more than $10 million of operating margin in 2026, with substantial future growth opportunities through utilities, energy markets, retail providers, and hyperscalers.

Capital-market access remained constructive, including a $267 million securitization priced at a 200-basis-point spread, 20 basis points better than the prior transaction. Management also reported approximately $1.5 billion of non-recourse asset-level debt financing raised year to date and expects additional securitizations in the second half.

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Sunrun Stock Down 4.9%

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. 12,666,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,720,039. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Sunrun from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sunrun from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 23,985 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $316,362.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,111,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,661,146.65. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 367,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,659,353.80. The trade was a 11.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 223,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,835 over the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $21,427,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,868,199 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $107,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,628 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,416,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sunrun by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,470,663 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $45,460,000 after purchasing an additional 942,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

More Sunrun News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sunrun reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of approximately $870 million, exceeding consensus estimates of $0.23 and $747 million, respectively. Revenue increased 52.8% from the prior year. Sunrun Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Sunrun reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of approximately $870 million, exceeding consensus estimates of $0.23 and $747 million, respectively. Revenue increased 52.8% from the prior year. Positive Sentiment: Storage momentum was strong: the battery attachment rate reached a record 74%, while networked storage capacity reached 4.6 gigawatt-hours. Aggregate subscriber value was approximately $1.2 billion. Sunrun Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Storage momentum was strong: the battery attachment rate reached a record 74%, while networked storage capacity reached 4.6 gigawatt-hours. Aggregate subscriber value was approximately $1.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: Sunrun priced a $267 million securitization of residential solar and storage assets, supporting liquidity and the company’s asset-financing model. Sunrun Prices $267 Million Securitization

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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