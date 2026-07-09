Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Maria Barak Sells 3,278 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) CAO Maria Barak sold 3,278 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $39,893.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 90,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,095,701.61. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Maria Barak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Maria Barak sold 1,747 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $23,007.99.

Get Sunrun alerts: Sign Up

Sunrun Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.46. 8,950,093 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,743,506. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.67. Sunrun had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $722.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Sunrun

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sunrun from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RUN

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sunrun, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sunrun wasn't on the list.

While Sunrun currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here