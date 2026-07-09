Sunrun Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 138,874 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 478% compared to the average daily volume of 24,041 call options.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sunrun

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $796,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 459,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,308,728.72. The trade was a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 23,985 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $316,362.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,111,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,661,146.65. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 219,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,442 in the last 90 days. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sunrun from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sunrun from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $722.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $688.50 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 17.88%.The business's revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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