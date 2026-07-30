Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post earnings of $0.4508 per share and revenue of $265.9580 million for the quarter. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.960 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

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Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.29 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.76 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors's payout ratio is presently 327.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Zacks Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Insider Transactions at Sunstone Hotel Investors

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, insider Robert C. Springer sold 89,631 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $1,041,512.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 573,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,666,893.66. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at $41,332,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth about $44,295,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,369,789 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,914 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,787,519 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,240,157 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 867,137 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc NYSE: SHO is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset‐managing upper‐upscale extended‐stay and premium‐branded hotel properties in the United States. The company's business model centers on generating stable, long‐term cash flows through franchise agreements and third‐party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone's portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high‐growth secondary markets.

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