Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.5714.

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Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGHC shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th.

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Super Group (SGHC) Price Performance

Super Group (SGHC) stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. Super Group has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Group (SGHC) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Super Group (SGHC)'s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kirsty Farrah Ross sold 47,391 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $507,557.61. Following the transaction, the insider owned 96,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,038,698.64. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Neal Menashe sold 78,530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $841,056.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 676,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,537.14. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,979 shares of company stock worth $3,356,623. 10.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,671,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,828,000 after buying an additional 3,570,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 97.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,437,534 shares of the company's stock worth $58,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the fourth quarter worth about $23,791,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company's stock worth $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,920,185 shares of the company's stock worth $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 818,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company's stock.

About Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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