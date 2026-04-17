Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Posts Earnings Results

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 10.05%.

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Super Group (SGHC) Trading Up 2.3%

SGHC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. 620,665 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,896. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.05. Super Group has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Super Group (SGHC) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Super Group (SGHC)'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Super Group (SGHC)'s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SGHC. Benchmark boosted their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Super Group (SGHC) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Group (SGHC) currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SGHC

Insider Transactions at Super Group (SGHC)

In other news, CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 51,104 shares of Super Group (SGHC) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $547,323.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $844,344.27. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Neal Menashe sold 78,530 shares of Super Group (SGHC) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $841,056.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 676,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,243,537.14. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,928. Corporate insiders own 10.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Group (SGHC)

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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