Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.3450, with a volume of 1977140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SGHC. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research cut Super Group (SGHC) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Trading Up 4.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Group (SGHC) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Super Group (SGHC)'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Martine Nathan sold 4,761 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $50,990.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 30,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $323,142.12. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 78,837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $1,080,066.90. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,987 shares of company stock worth $3,356,733. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,366,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,832,000 after purchasing an additional 156,351 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,671,798 shares of the company's stock worth $55,828,000 after buying an additional 3,570,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,639,678 shares of the company's stock worth $55,444,000 after acquiring an additional 202,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company's stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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