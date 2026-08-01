Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Super Hi International in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Super Hi International Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of HDL stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of -0.10. Super Hi International has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $225.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. Super Hi International had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 3.29%. Research analysts forecast that Super Hi International will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super Hi International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Super Hi International by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Super Hi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Super Hi International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 11,955 shares of the company's stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

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