Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Super Hi International logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Super Hi International from “strong sell” to “hold,” while Weiss Ratings maintained a “sell” rating. The stock’s overall analyst consensus remains “Reduce.”
  • Shares fell 5.5% and opened at $13.23, near the lower end of their 12-month range of $12.00 to $21.21.
  • The company’s latest quarterly earnings missed expectations, reporting $0.10 in EPS versus the $0.26 consensus estimate, although revenue of $225.93 million exceeded forecasts.
  • Five stocks we like better than Super Hi International.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Super Hi International in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on Super Hi International

Super Hi International Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of HDL stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of -0.10. Super Hi International has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $225.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. Super Hi International had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 3.29%. Research analysts forecast that Super Hi International will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super Hi International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Super Hi International by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Super Hi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Super Hi International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 11,955 shares of the company's stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

Super Hi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Super Hi International Right Now?

Before you consider Super Hi International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Hi International wasn't on the list.

While Super Hi International currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines