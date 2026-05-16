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Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
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Key Points

  • Super Micro Computer has a consensus analyst rating of "Hold" from 17 analysts, with an average 12-month price target of about $38.43. The breakdown includes 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 4 buy ratings.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results showed EPS of $0.84, beating estimates, while revenue of $10.24 billion missed expectations. Revenue still rose 122.7% year over year, and the company guided Q4 2026 EPS to $0.65–$0.79.
  • Recent headlines are mixed: Super Micro added new leadership to support growth in AI infrastructure and is participating in investor events, but it also faces ongoing securities class-action lawsuits that could weigh on sentiment.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.4286.

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Report on SMCI

Key Headlines Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,954,000. Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $2,086,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 63,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 367.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 72,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company's stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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