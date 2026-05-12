Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock's previous close.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.43.

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Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $62.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,889.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,322 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,082,780 shares of the company's stock worth $92,872,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Super Micro Computer News

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About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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