Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 79,589,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session's volume of 39,823,160 shares.The stock last traded at $29.38 and had previously closed at $29.27.

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Key Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities raised Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,847 shares of the company's stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 51,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 33.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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