Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 3.3% - What's Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.28 and last traded at $30.63. Approximately 47,815,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 43,402,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

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Key Stories Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,808,499 shares of the company's stock worth $402,627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company's stock worth $291,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,749 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 16.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company's stock worth $476,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $136,569,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,082,780 shares of the company's stock worth $92,872,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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