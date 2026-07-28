Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 4.6% - Here's What Happened

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.13 and last traded at $28.45. Approximately 36,089,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 43,972,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities set a $36.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.Super Micro Computer's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.8% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Super Micro Computer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Micro Computer wasn't on the list.

While Super Micro Computer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here