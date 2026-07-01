Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 5.7% - Here's Why

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.65. 50,631,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 43,969,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

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Key Stories Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company's stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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