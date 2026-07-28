Super Micro Computer (SMCI) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $11.5994 billion for the quarter. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer's revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company's stock worth $291,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,749 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 383,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,235,000 after buying an additional 121,992 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Strong Retirement Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $45.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities set a $36.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.21.

Get Our Latest Report on SMCI

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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