SuperCom (SPCB) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect SuperCom to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.33. SuperCom had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.10 million.

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SuperCom Stock Up 3.0%

SPCB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,066. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.54 and a beta of 1.17. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised SuperCom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SuperCom from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPCB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCB. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SuperCom by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,571 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SuperCom by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom in the third quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company's stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. NASDAQ: SPCB is a technology firm specializing in electronic monitoring, digital identity and secure IoT solutions. The company develops and delivers hardware and software platforms designed to monitor individuals in correctional and pre-trial settings, as well as to provide secure digital identity credentials for governments and commercial clients. SuperCom's core offerings include GPS and radio frequency (RF) tracking devices, biometric readers, secure communications modules and cloud-based monitoring portals.

In addition to correctional monitoring, SuperCom has expanded into the digital identity and eHealth sectors.

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