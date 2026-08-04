Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Superior Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 67.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

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Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of SGC stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 173,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,339. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $147.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $142.87 million. Superior Group of Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGC shares. DA Davidson set a $18.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Superior Group of Companies

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies is a global developer and manufacturer of specialty packaging materials, including films, laminations and pressure-sensitive adhesives. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, the company combines advanced printing technologies with materials science expertise to deliver customized packaging solutions for industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, personal care and household products.

Through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia, Superior Group serves both multinational brand owners and regional producers.

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