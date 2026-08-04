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Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Superior Group of Companies logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • FY 2026 guidance: Superior Group of Companies expects earnings per share of $0.54–$0.66 and revenue of $572 million–$585 million, broadly aligning with analyst consensus.
  • Latest quarterly results exceeded expectations: The company reported $0.21 EPS versus the $0.10 consensus estimate and revenue of $147.84 million, above estimates of $142.87 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive: SGC has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $15.50, compared with its Tuesday opening price of $13.70.
  • Five stocks we like better than Superior Group of Companies.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.540-0.660 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $572.0 million-$585.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $578.6 million.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $214.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $14.59.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $147.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Superior Group of Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Superior Group of Companies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Superior Group of Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SGC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 55.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,263 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,780 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies is a global developer and manufacturer of specialty packaging materials, including films, laminations and pressure-sensitive adhesives. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, the company combines advanced printing technologies with materials science expertise to deliver customized packaging solutions for industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, personal care and household products.

Through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia, Superior Group serves both multinational brand owners and regional producers.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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