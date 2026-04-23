Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.77.

SPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Superior Plus from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. TD raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins cut Superior Plus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Superior Plus Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$7.51 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$6.06 and a 52 week high of C$8.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.21.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.49%.The business had revenue of C($3.43) million during the quarter.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Superior Plus's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

About Superior Plus

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Superior is a leader in the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance.

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