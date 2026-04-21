Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Analyst Says

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD's price target points to a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPB. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Superior Plus from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Desjardins lowered shares of Superior Plus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a "neutral" rating to an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$7.77.

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Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SPB traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.37. 994,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.09. The business's fifty day moving average is C$6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.20. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$6.06 and a one year high of C$8.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.21.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of C($3.43) million during the quarter.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Superior is a leader in the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance.

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