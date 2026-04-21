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Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Superior Plus logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Superior Plus from "neutral" to "outperformer," but multiple other brokers have recently downgraded the stock and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Hold" with a consensus price target of C$7.77.
  • Shares traded at C$7.37 (up C$0.23) with a 12‑month range of C$6.06–C$8.34 and a market cap of C$1.58 billion, while valuation and leverage metrics include a P/E of 29.48 and a high debt‑to‑equity of 244.09.
  • In the latest quarter Superior Plus reported EPS of C$0.37 and delivered a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%, indicating modest profitability.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a "neutral" rating to an "outperformer" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

SPB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$7.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPB

Superior Plus Price Performance

SPB traded up C$0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.37. 994,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,059. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$6.06 and a twelve month high of C$8.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.20.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($3.43) million during the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Superior is a leader in the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance.

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Analyst Recommendations for Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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