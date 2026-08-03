Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.63, but opened at $50.45. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $48.16, with a volume of 701,960 shares.

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Supernus Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Supernus Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Merger creates greater scale: Supernus and Indivior agreed to a tax-free merger of equals that is expected to create a CNS-focused company with approximately $2.2 billion in annual revenue, 11 commercial medicines and $125 million in annual cost synergies. The combined company will be named Supernus, Inc.; Supernus CEO Jack Khattar will lead the business. Supernus shareholders will receive 1.5401 Indivior shares for each SUPN share. Supernus, Indivior merge to strengthen neuroscience drug portfolio

Supernus and Indivior agreed to a tax-free merger of equals that is expected to create a CNS-focused company with approximately $2.2 billion in annual revenue, 11 commercial medicines and $125 million in annual cost synergies. The combined company will be named Supernus, Inc.; Supernus CEO Jack Khattar will lead the business. Supernus shareholders will receive 1.5401 Indivior shares for each SUPN share. Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth and guidance increase: Second-quarter revenue rose 32% year over year to $219.1 million, led by Qelbree, GOCOVRI, ONAPGO and ZURZUVAE collaboration revenue. Supernus raised full-year revenue guidance to $860 million-$890 million and adjusted operating earnings guidance to $150 million-$180 million. Supernus Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 32% year over year to $219.1 million, led by Qelbree, GOCOVRI, ONAPGO and ZURZUVAE collaboration revenue. Supernus raised full-year revenue guidance to $860 million-$890 million and adjusted operating earnings guidance to $150 million-$180 million. Positive Sentiment: Growth products performed well: Qelbree sales increased 15% to $89.2 million, ONAPGO sales reached $13.5 million and ZURZUVAE collaboration revenue totaled $35.4 million. The company remains on track to seek FDA approval for a second ONAPGO supplier, potentially improving supply flexibility by mid-2027.

Qelbree sales increased 15% to $89.2 million, ONAPGO sales reached $13.5 million and ZURZUVAE collaboration revenue totaled $35.4 million. The company remains on track to seek FDA approval for a second ONAPGO supplier, potentially improving supply flexibility by mid-2027. Neutral Sentiment: Merger remains subject to approval: The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, pending stockholder and regulatory approvals. Indivior shareholders would own approximately 56.5% of the combined company, compared with 43.5% for Supernus shareholders.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, pending stockholder and regulatory approvals. Indivior shareholders would own approximately 56.5% of the combined company, compared with 43.5% for Supernus shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Reported profitability weakened: Supernus posted a GAAP net loss of $58.4 million, or $1.01 per share, versus a profit of $22.5 million a year earlier. Results included a $54.9 million non-cash impairment charge tied to APOKYN, while Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR and APOKYN sales declined.

Supernus posted a GAAP net loss of $58.4 million, or $1.01 per share, versus a profit of $22.5 million a year earlier. Results included a $54.9 million non-cash impairment charge tied to APOKYN, while Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR and APOKYN sales declined. Negative Sentiment: Deal-related risks: Indivior will fund a $1 billion special dividend partly through $650 million of new debt. Investors also face integration, execution and fixed-exchange-ratio risks. Separately, Halper Sadeh LLC is investigating whether Supernus shareholders are receiving a fair price, which could increase deal uncertainty. Halper Sadeh SUPN investigation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -95.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company's fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $205.31 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.74%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 846 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company's marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

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