Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Trading Down 6% - Here's Why

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN - Get Free Report) were down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.11 and last traded at $43.22. Approximately 1,415,651 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 749,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

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Supernus Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Supernus Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Supernus reported second-quarter revenue of $219.1 million, up 32% year over year, supported by growth in Qelbree, ONAPGO and ZURZUVAE collaboration revenue. The company raised full-year revenue guidance to $860 million-$890 million and adjusted operating earnings guidance to $150 million-$180 million. Supernus Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Supernus reported second-quarter revenue of $219.1 million, up 32% year over year, supported by growth in Qelbree, ONAPGO and ZURZUVAE collaboration revenue. The company raised full-year revenue guidance to $860 million-$890 million and adjusted operating earnings guidance to $150 million-$180 million. Positive Sentiment: The all-stock merger with Indivior is expected to create a diversified CNS company with approximately $2.2 billion in annual revenue, $888 million of pro forma adjusted EBITDA and $125 million in annual cost synergies. The combined company is expected to retain the Supernus name and ticker, with Jack Khattar as CEO. Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Indivior Pharmaceuticals to Merge

The all-stock merger with Indivior is expected to create a diversified CNS company with approximately $2.2 billion in annual revenue, $888 million of pro forma adjusted EBITDA and $125 million in annual cost synergies. The combined company is expected to retain the Supernus name and ticker, with Jack Khattar as CEO. Neutral Sentiment: ONAPGO sales reached $13.5 million and Supernus remains on track to seek FDA approval for a second supplier in the third quarter of 2026. However, investors will likely continue to monitor the product’s launch trajectory and pipeline execution.

ONAPGO sales reached $13.5 million and Supernus remains on track to seek FDA approval for a second supplier in the third quarter of 2026. However, investors will likely continue to monitor the product’s launch trajectory and pipeline execution. Negative Sentiment: The merger terms give Indivior shareholders approximately 56.5% of the combined company, while Supernus shareholders receive 1.5401 Indivior shares per SUPN share. Indivior will also pay a $1 billion special dividend financed partly by $650 million of new debt, raising concerns about dilution, leverage and whether Supernus investors receive sufficient value.

The merger terms give Indivior shareholders approximately 56.5% of the combined company, while Supernus shareholders receive 1.5401 Indivior shares per SUPN share. Indivior will also pay a $1 billion special dividend financed partly by $650 million of new debt, raising concerns about dilution, leverage and whether Supernus investors receive sufficient value. Negative Sentiment: Supernus posted a $58.4 million quarterly net loss, or $1.01 per share, primarily because of a $54.9 million non-cash APOKYN impairment. Full-year GAAP operating-loss guidance was also reduced to $20 million-$50 million, even though adjusted guidance increased.

Supernus posted a $58.4 million quarterly net loss, or $1.01 per share, primarily because of a $54.9 million non-cash APOKYN impairment. Full-year GAAP operating-loss guidance was also reduced to $20 million-$50 million, even though adjusted guidance increased. Negative Sentiment: Merger approval, integration and synergy realization remain uncertain. Several shareholder law firms have announced investigations into whether the transaction provides a fair price, adding potential litigation and execution risk. Recent insider activity also shows 17 sales and no purchases over six months.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 846 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company's marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

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