Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.1818.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGRY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Surgery Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

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Surgery Partners Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of SGRY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 858,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.89. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company's 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.69 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 11,681,000 shares of the company's stock worth $252,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,803,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 528.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,959,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,714 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at about $33,995,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 25.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,860,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,177,000 after purchasing an additional 988,956 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc operates as a healthcare services provider specializing in the management and ownership of ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals and multispecialty rehabilitation hospitals across the United States. Through its network of facilities, the company coordinates and delivers a broad range of outpatient surgical procedures in specialties such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, gastroenterology, pain management and general surgery. Its integrated platform offers ancillary services including on-site imaging, laboratory testing, infusion therapy and physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation.

Since its establishment in 2010 and subsequent public listing in 2015, Surgery Partners has focused on strategic partnerships with physicians and health systems to expand access to cost-effective outpatient care.

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