Susan Burwig Sells 7,500 Shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) VP Susan Burwig sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 62,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,790,400. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $14.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $585.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 580,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.41. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.00 and a 52 week high of $677.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $707.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.51 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 110.15%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 187.5% in the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $600.00 price objective on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $586.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $620.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $584.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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