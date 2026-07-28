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Susan Patricia Griffith Sells 37,338 Shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Progressive logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Progressive CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 37,338 shares for approximately $7.94 million at an average price of $212.71, reducing her stake by 6.67% to 522,776 shares. The sale was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
  • Progressive shares rose 2.0% to $219.97, with the company valued at roughly $128.54 billion. The insurer recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, representing a 0.2% annualized yield.
  • Wall Street’s consensus rating remains “Hold”, with 15 analysts rating the stock Hold, five Buy, and two Sell; the average price target is $236.11.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Progressive.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 37,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $7,942,165.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 522,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at $111,199,682.96. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Progressive Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.97. 2,478,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,427. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $189.20 and a fifty-two week high of $254.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.89. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.26.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Progressive's payout ratio is 2.01%.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 700.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Progressive from $231.00 to $226.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $236.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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