Susquehanna Boosts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $175.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Susquehanna's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $136.24.

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Akamai Technologies Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $155.35 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CAO Laura Howell sold 11,273 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,128,878.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,658.26. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 8,642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $875,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,017,203.75. The trade was a 30.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 57,454 shares of company stock worth $5,889,371 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,323,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 467.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,111 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 42.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 251,322 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 74,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 39.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $258,739,000 after purchasing an additional 980,966 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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