Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "positive" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.64% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTRA. Mizuho upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Texas Capital downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.09.

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Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Coterra Energy stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company's stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy NYSE: CTRA is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

Further Reading

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